David Charles Simmons, aged 95, departed this world on Friday, August 14 from heart failure, in his home with his wife and son Peter at his bedside. He was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and attended Norview High School. He served in the Navy during WWII as a radar operator and after the war earned his degree from Bridgewater College. While working in Cincinnati, he met Audrey and they married there. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They moved back to Virginia and raised four sons, settling in Virginia Beach.



David was a devoted follower of Christ. He was a founding member of Westwood Hill Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. They moved their membership to First Baptist Norfolk where he also served as deacon and sang in the choir. He made his career in insurance claims and in 1980 was Hampton Roads Claims Adjuster of the Year.



He is survived by his wife and sons, Peter, Paul (wife Kathy), and John. He is also survived daughter-in-law Dorothy, and granddaughters Rebecca and Sarah. He was predeceased by his eldest son David Lawrence.



He lived his convictions. He loved his family. He walked with grace and was a sweet man. "We are confident...and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."



