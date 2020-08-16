1/1
David Charles Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Charles Simmons, aged 95, departed this world on Friday, August 14 from heart failure, in his home with his wife and son Peter at his bedside. He was a native of Norfolk, Virginia and attended Norview High School. He served in the Navy during WWII as a radar operator and after the war earned his degree from Bridgewater College. While working in Cincinnati, he met Audrey and they married there. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They moved back to Virginia and raised four sons, settling in Virginia Beach.

David was a devoted follower of Christ. He was a founding member of Westwood Hill Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. They moved their membership to First Baptist Norfolk where he also served as deacon and sang in the choir. He made his career in insurance claims and in 1980 was Hampton Roads Claims Adjuster of the Year.

He is survived by his wife and sons, Peter, Paul (wife Kathy), and John. He is also survived daughter-in-law Dorothy, and granddaughters Rebecca and Sarah. He was predeceased by his eldest son David Lawrence.

He lived his convictions. He loved his family. He walked with grace and was a sweet man. "We are confident...and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved