|
|
David Craig Kressel, 34, passed away on December 9, 2019 following a 15 year battle with seizures. He was born in Newport News on March 17, 1985, the son of Steven C. Kressel and Susan Short Kressel. David grew up in Virginia Beach and was a graduate of ECPI university. He had recently moved to Birmingham, Alabama to continue his IT career with Becton Dickinson. He was quickly loved and appreciated by his team there. Survivors include his father, Steve and wife, Pam; his mother Susan; his brother, Michael Kressel and wife, Kathryn; his sister, Hannah Kressel Pellon; his grandmothers, Jane Kressel and Dora Mullins; his grandfather Jim Short and wife Sally; and his niece and nephews, Layla, Ben, Luke and Ryden. He is also survived by his loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins and wide circle of friends.
David shared an inseparable bond with his sister, Hannah, and his brother, Mike. He will he missed by all of us and his loving spirit lives on through everything he brought to our lives. We love you Dave! Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020