|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Dennis Tuttle, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, after losing his battle with cancer. He was a Norfolk native, born to the late Richard Dennis Tuttle and Rosalie Wright Tuttle. He was a graduate of Maury High School and Randolph Macon College. He was a longtime employee of the City of Virginia Beach Treasurer's Office.
Left to cherish the memories of his love, kindness, and ready wit are his wife of 40 years, Barbara Roughton Tuttle; his son, Matthew David Tuttle (Melanie) of Virginia Beach; his step-daughter, Ruth Stewart and her daughter, Olivia Stewart of Abingdon, MD; his sisters, Carolyn Roberson and Patricia Taylor of Chesapeake, his brother, Paige Tuttle (Rita) of Creedmoor, NC; his sister, Nancy Hunyady (Frank) of Newport News; and his sister, Jane Reetz (Kevin) of Raleigh, NC. He also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the service for family and friends. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019