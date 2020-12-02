David Douglas Harris, Sr. went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born December 21, 1925 and was the son of the late David and Sarah Harris of Richmond, VA. Educated in the Norfolk Public School system, David graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and received an Associates degree from Norfolk State University. David was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean War. After 30 years of service, he retired as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. An active member of Messiah Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA, he served as deacon and a member of the choir. He was a sports enthusiast, avid cook, loved jazz, gospel music and generously contributed to various charities. David was preceded in death by his wife, Thelda Ann Harris, brother, Stewart Harris and daughter, Barbara Johnson Alexander. He leaves to cherish memories, three sons and three daughters, David D. Harris, Jr. (Betty), Rev. Leander N. Harris (Glorya), Melvin D. Johnson (Gloria), Mrs. Deborah E. Gaskins, Mrs. Pamela Y. Williams and Mrs. Anita R. Ferrens (Tom); three step-daughters and one step-son, Joset Powell, Danette Powell, Lisa Powell and Herman Powell, Jr., a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Veteran Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 2-6:00 pm, Thursday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.



