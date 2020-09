6/28/49-8/27/2020 Dave passed at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife DeAnn, children, grand children, great-grand children, brother, family and friends. He will be truly missed. His motto in life was "it will quit hurting when the pain goes away". His pain is now gone, fly high and soar you are now at peace. At his request there will be no service. Please make donations to your local DAV in his memory.



