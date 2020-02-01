The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edward Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edward Hood, 84, of Hertford, NC, passed away on January 28, 2020.

Born in California, he served honorably for four years in the U. S. Army and retired in 1996 from the U. S. Postal Service as a Mechanic after many years.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Brooks Hood; three daughters, Veronica Hood (fiancÃ©, Jeff), Sandra Smith (Miles), and Paula Lynch (Shannon); grandchildren, Amber and Jonathan; and great-grandson, Dezmun.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Feb. 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -