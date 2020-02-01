|
David Edward Hood, 84, of Hertford, NC, passed away on January 28, 2020.
Born in California, he served honorably for four years in the U. S. Army and retired in 1996 from the U. S. Postal Service as a Mechanic after many years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Brooks Hood; three daughters, Veronica Hood (fiancÃ©, Jeff), Sandra Smith (Miles), and Paula Lynch (Shannon); grandchildren, Amber and Jonathan; and great-grandson, Dezmun.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Monday, Feb. 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 1, 2020