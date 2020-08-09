David Edward Jones, Jr., 89, passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on August 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Dave was born in Norfolk and raised in Greenville, NC, by his parents, the late David Edward and Helen Klein Jones. He graduated from East Carolina University and married his college sweetheart, Dorothy, who survives him. He also leaves behind his daughter, Karen J. Thomas; grandchildren, Heather L. Thomas of New York City and Blake E. Thomas of Virginia Beach; a sister, Helen Best of Leland, NC; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved poodle, Taffy.
After graduating college, Dave served in The United States Naval Reserve. Then he began his long career in education; teaching science at Norview High School and pioneering teaching over live TV with WHRO. Dave then joined the Personnel Department of Norfolk Public Schools, earned his Doctorate at Virginia Tech, and later retired as Director of Personnel.
Upon retirement, Dave and his wife moved to the Outer Banks where he could fully enjoy his passion for playing golf. After 22 years of golfing, boating, traveling, and socializing they moved back to Virginia Beach.
Over the years, Dave found time to act in many plays, including ones at The Virginia Beach Little Theater, The Generic Theater of Norfolk, and Theater of Dare. He also appeared in print publications for advertisements. Dave had a larger than life personality and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
The family wants to thank amedisys Hospice for the special support and care given to Dave. His wish was to be cremated and his last resting place to be on the golf courses that he loved to play.
