David E. Oswald, 58, died on July 13, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with cancer. A Virginia Beach resident since 1982, Dave was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. The son of Edward and Sharon Oswald, he attended Roxborough High School and Philadelphia University where he was a standout soccer player.



Dave resided at the oceanfront, and was fond of the beach, tennis, golf and riding his bike on the boardwalk. Snow skiing and camping with friends were also high on his list. Most of all, Dave enjoyed being in the company of his many friends and family, with a beer in his hand and a huge smile on his face. He was a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Philadelphia EAGLES.



Dave is survived by his mother, Sharon Sr., his brothers Chris and Tim, sister-in-law Sharon Jr., and his loving niece Samantha, cousins Clare and Denny Dorsey. He leaves a number of dedicated friends who played a key role in both his life and his struggle.



A funeral will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019