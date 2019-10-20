|
VIRGINIA BEACH - David George Holmes, 72, passed away after a determined fight with cancer on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Suffolk, Va., he was the son of the late Mildred Small Holmes and Lynn W. Holmes. David was a wonderful and loving, husband, father, grandfather, and a bigger than life friend to all who came into his world. He was an avid and determined golfer for many years, and so enjoyed the friendships he gathered from his golfing buddies, too many to name.
David began his career in his family's business, Russell & Holmes Shoe Store, where he served an executive and a buyer for the Company. He later opened, with his wife, Tracey, Magnolia Steak and Seafood in historic Ghent section of Norfolk, and after it's closing, they took over the ownership of the wonderful Chick's Beach bar and restaurant, The Green Parrot Grille which they own to this date.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Tracey Pankiewicz Holmes; sister Lynnette H. Park, 3 daughters, Kim H. Willis (Todd) Kelly H. Gaskill (Kevin) and Jenny H. DeLashmutt (Hil) 4 grandchildren Josh, Jackson, Kory, Ryan and a multitude of friends who are going to miss him dearly.
It was David's request that there not be a formal gathering of his friends, so anyone who would like to come out and honor the memory of this wonderful friend, please come to the Green Parrot Grille on Monday, Oct. 21st and a toast will be made to David at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, David would like you to donate to the ().
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019