David George Bisset, 82, of Va. Beach passed away March 18th surrounded by his family at home. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1960 and retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Col. after 23 years of service. He went on to earn a Masters in education from ODU, taught in the Va. Beach public school system for 20 years, and became a published historical author. He leaves behind his wife, Imelda; 4 children, Sheryl, Valerie, Danielle, and David Grant; 7 grandchildren; and dog, Tashi.
A memorial service is planned for this summer.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020