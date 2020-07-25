1/1
David Glen Long
David Glen Long, 54, passed away July 18, 2020. He was born in South Carolina to Mary Margaret Vest Long and the late Cecil Joe Long. Dave worked as a meat cutter, first at Food Lion, Farm Fresh and then at Harris Teeter. He was a gamer and the Washington Redskins biggest fan! Dave was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was loved by everyone that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Margaret Long; brothers, Cecil "Joe" Long, II and Stephen Long; daughter, Kaitlyn Gornall; nieces and nephews, Shannon Rae Long, Amanda Lynn Long, Heather King, Lisa Nicole Rodriguez, Ryan Dunton, Richard Dunton, Dakota Long, Madyson Gregory, Annabell Gregory, Michael Gregory, Andrew Gregory, Logan Gregory, Paisley Gregory, and Christian King; best friends, Charlie Terito and Don Knepper; and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. In observance of current COVID guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens - Norfolk
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens - Norfolk
6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
757-461-4054
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
I am very sorry to learn of David’s passing. I enjoyed working with him at Farm Fresh and Harris Teeter.
Ilsa Simpson
Coworker
