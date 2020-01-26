The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
1955 - 2020
October 30, 1955

January 22 , 2020

Virginia Beach - David Greene Browning, 64, was the youngest (1955) of three siblings. He served in the U. S. Army as a Military Police Officer and in Army Intelligence. David joined the Norfolk Police Dept. in VA, in 1977 where he worked for 15 years, the last 10 he served as a homicide investigator. He was a highly decorated detective. While there he completed a Bachelor Degree in Police Science.

Once he left police work he joined his wife at the Szechuan Garden an award winning Chinese restaurant near Lynnhaven mall, and later purchased another Chinese Restaurant located in the Kempsville Marketplace at Baxter and Princess Anne called the Imperial Palace, a business they continue to operate today. In Virginia Beach, a city of over 400K in population, the restaurant is and has been voted "Best in the Beach" on an annual basis over many years. David enjoyed local politics and served on several boards in the community. He was a very generous man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was married for 43 years to Mira and they had one child, David II along with two grandchildren, Alexander and David III and daughter-in-law Abigail. He is also survived by his brother Edgar and sister Albertina.

A visitation will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
