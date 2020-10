David Hartwell Saunders, 85, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Henderson, NC to the late Hartwell and Ethel Saunders. He was the owner/operator of Associated Electronics.He is survived by three sons, Robert Saunders and wife Amy, Hartwell Saunders and wife Pam, and Michael Saunders and wife Tish; sister, Caroline Clardy and husband Sonny; a brother, Andrew Saunders; five grandchildren, April Saunders, Dustin Saunders, Dillon Saunders, Bethany Cain and Seth Saunders; and great-grandchild, Jayden Saunders.A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, October 12, at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Sunday from 5- 6 P.M. www.SturtevantFH.com