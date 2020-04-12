|
|
David Habern MacMillan, 65, went to be with his Heavenly Father on the morning of April 8, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, VA and was the son of the late Robert R. and Katherine O. MacMillan.
David graduated from Elon University with a BA in English in 1977. He was the owner and president of Kight Realty Corporation, where he worked as a real estate appraiser since 1983.
He was a greatly beloved and active member at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, VA, where he served on the Session, was a lead usher, and attended a weekly Sunday School class where he shared closing prayers.
In 1997, David married his longtime best friend, Leslie Burroughs, and welcomed her son as his own. Over the next few years, they were blessed with three beautiful daughters, through which David's character, sense of humor, and spirit will continue to live.
David was also a member of Mission South America Board of Directors for over 20 years serving as Secretary. This non-profit organization was founded by his late brother Randy MacMillan and his wife Marcy, in Colombia, South America, which oversees 70 churches in Colombia and other nations.
David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Leslie; three daughters, Mary Katherine, Rebecca Nelle, and Rachel Elizabeth all of Virginia Beach; and a stepson, Randolph W. Carnell of Yorktown, VA. He is also survived by his sister Martha Martin of Norfolk, VA; brother, John Mathew MacMillan of Virginia Beach; and a sister-in-law, Marcela A. MacMillan of Cali, Colombia; as well as several nieces and nephews: Sarah M. Sardi and her husband Rodrigo, John Michael MacMillan, all of Miami, Fl., and Charles Taylor Martin IV of Norfolk, VA.
David was a wonderful father and greatly loved by all his family and those who knew him. He often shared fond memories of the family vacations he took out West in 1966 and 1968 where they visited the National Parks and summers spent at the YMCA beach.
Outside of his work and service, David enjoyed reading Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, and countless biographies. He was also an avid watch and music collector. As best said by his favorite band, The Beach Boys, "Sail on, Sailor!"
The family will be having a graveside burial on Tuesday, April 14. A Celebration of Life will be held in David's memory at First Presbyterian Church later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020