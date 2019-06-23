The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
David Harold Pfitzer, 67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 20, 2019.

Born in Key West, FL, he was the son of the late Harold and Margarette Pfitzer. He served in the Virginia National Guard and retired from the City of Virginia Beach Printing Division after 35 years of service. David rarely worked less than two jobs, he spent many years working at the Beach Pub bartending. A lot of Davidâ€™s longtime friends were made here. If you ever knew David, you would never forget his generosity, humor, jokes, and his love for people. He also enjoyed collecting coins, baseball cards, cameras and loved to cook.

Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Heather West (Chris); two sisters, Karen Franklin (Bill) and Barbara Jones (Steve); significant other, Denise Duffy; a grandson, Brody West; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
