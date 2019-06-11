David Ermen, 62 years old, went home to his Lord on June 6, 2019.David is survived by the loves of his life, his wife Pamela Hudgins Ermen and his precious â€œPookie Girlâ€ Zoe Ermen. He will be sadly missed by mother-in-law and best buddy â€œBerniceâ€ Theresa Hudgins and his devoted sister and brother-in-law, Pastors Deborah and Bill Smalt. He was a one of a kind Brother in Law and Uncle to a loving extended family, including 12 nieces and nephews, who loved him for so many reasons, but mostly for being the man who always showed up when you needed him for anything.The service to celebrate Davidâ€™s life will be held at 11:00 AM on June 12th at Rock Church in Kempsville where David was a long standing member. A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM. Services will be followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn on Granby Street and reception at Rock Church immediately after. Davidâ€™s joy and lifeâ€™s purpose was anchored in his devotion to his family, friends and his faith in Jesus Christ. His love for the beach and his heart was rooted in Davidâ€™s Ocean View upbringing and by Godâ€™s grace, he spent his last minute of life with a full view of a beautiful day on the bay. We are comforted knowing that David is now with the Lord and his loving parents Joan and Harry Ermen. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary