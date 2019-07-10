The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
David "DJ" Holliday

David "DJ" Holliday Obituary
"DJ", 4, God called his angel home 7/4/2019. He was predeceased by his sister Monica Turner; grandparents, Rachel Spraggins & David Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, David & DaVette Holliday ; paternal grandparents, Rev. David & Hattonia Holliday; aunts & uncles, Sandra Hudson (Henry), Charles Spraggins (Sam), Ernest Spraggins (Michele), Shawn Allicock, Antawn Holliday (Olga), Brenda Moechoe, Alethia McRae , Carolyn Taylor & Vernon Darden (Janice); special cousins, Sydney, Peyton, and Jazmine, and a host of other relatives. Celebration of life, 11am, Thursday, 7/11/2019 at Centerville Chapel AME, Ches., VA, viewing 1hr prior to service. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019
