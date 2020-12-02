1/
David James Anderson
1942 - 2020
David James Anderson joined the Church Triumphant on Friday, November 27, 2020 with his sisters by his side. He was the son of the late Kate Willis Anderson and James Corbin Anderson. David was born July 23, 1942 at Parrish Memorial Hospital in Portsmouth, VA and was raised in Portsmouth where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

In 1964, He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Hampden-Sydney College with dual degrees, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science. While there he was a founding member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for "... noble character...and service to others," was listed among Who's Who in Colleges and Universities, and was a member of the G.E.College Bowl Team that competed on national TV for Hampden-Sydney. He continued his studies at Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, graduating from there with a Master of Divinity degree.

Having been ordained by the Presbyterian Church he served pastorates in Belle Haven Presbyterian Church (Eastern Shore), Powelton Presbyterian Church (Wachapreague, VA), Kempsville Presbyterian Church (Virginia Beach) and Perrow Presbyterian Church (Crosslanes, West Virginia.)

In retirement, he was a long-term substitute with the Chesapeake Public Schools at Oscar Smith High and Hickory High School. As a member of King's Grant Presbyterian Church, he became an active volunteer with the Kairos Prison Ministry. He was a talented musician, scholar, and consummate learner, always ready to try new skills. He was a friend to all and a man of great faith.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pond Anderson of Laurinburg, NC, his children, Margaret Kate Johnson(Allen) of Laurinburg, NC, Christian David Anderson of Maxton, NC, and John Samuel Anderson(Andrea) of Seminole, FL, 7 grandchildren, his sisters Julia A. Wilson and her husband Eugene C. Wilson and Ellen A. Hill, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews and their children who were always special to him. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law F. Judson Hill.

The family is grateful to Heather Withrow and her staff at Magnolia Manor in Virginia Beach for their devotion and care that provided him peace, comfort, and dignity in these last months.

A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Donations in David's memory can be made to Kairos Prison Ministry International, at 100 Debary Plantation Blvd, DeBary, FL 32713. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy is extended on behalf of Intrepid Hospice. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the team providing him comfort and care during his illness. Our hearts and prayers are with you.
Rev. Cheryl K. Robinson
Acquaintance
