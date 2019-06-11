David James Carey, 13, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 7, 2019.Born in Norfolk, he was the son of Michael and Elizabeth Carey. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Ronald and Cherry Carey and great-grandparents, Ralph Horn, Carl and Velma Mays. An avid cyclist, David was 2016, 2017 and 2018 VA BAR Champion. A Trek Ambassador, he was a member of the Fat Frogs and Rogue Velo racing teams. Most of all, David will be remembered as a good natured, fun loving kid, who was also a fierce competitor. Including his parents, David is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Johanna Neuber) and Christopher Carey; Uncles, Ron Carey (Dawn), Jonathan Mays, Jim Mays (Reiko); an aunt, Susan Carey, as well as cousins, Amanda Smith, Natalie and Nathaniel Carey. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2018 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Davidâ€™s life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Deep Creek Baptist Church, Chesapeake.Memorial contributions may be made to CHKD Pediatric Oncology research. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary