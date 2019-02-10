|
CHESAPEAKE- David James Klingensmith, 58, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 6. David was the son of James D. Klingensmith of Portsmouth and the late Beverly K. Klingensmith. Also left to cherish his memory are his wife of 17 years, Marion Davis Klingensmith; sister, Diane Tant (Ron Jefferson) of Chesapeake; brother, Robert Klingensmith (Cheryl) of Elkridge, MD; a special great-niece, Hanah Tant; and other relatives and friends, including his lifelong friend, Rick Cross. David was employed by Iron Mountain Shredding for the past several years, and previously was employed by Nestle Companies for more than 30 years. David loved music and in his younger years played keyboard and guitar with local bands. David loved the Redskins and talking football with family and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the . A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.SturtevantFH.com .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019