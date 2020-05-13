David J. Conlogue, 68, died May 11, 2020. David was born in Holton, ME to the late David and Marion Conlogue. He enjoyed telling stories and was known to be a jokester. David loved to root and / or care for the underdog.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Sophie A. Conlogue; children, Amanda Conlogue and Stanley Darmofalski, III; 3 siblings and 2 grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.