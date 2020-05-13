David Joseph Conlogue
David J. Conlogue, 68, died May 11, 2020. David was born in Holton, ME to the late David and Marion Conlogue. He enjoyed telling stories and was known to be a jokester. David loved to root and / or care for the underdog.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years, Sophie A. Conlogue; children, Amanda Conlogue and Stanley Darmofalski, III; 3 siblings and 2 grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 13, 2020.
