Chief Petty Officer David Kenneth Mapp Sr. was born on August 10 1929 and passed on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of sixty nine years, Goldie Mapp, children, Deforest (Deborah) David (Cynthia) Wanda, Dudley (Margret), Linda Mapp Pigford and Jacqulina Valentine, nineteen grandkids, sixteen grandkids and many loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be Aug 20 11am-4pm and wake from 4-6pm at Riddick Funeral Service( 50 persons max for the wake) A funeral will be on Aug 21 12noon at Garden of Prayer Worship Center, 1001 Church Street with burial in Roosevelt Memorial Park. Words of Sympathy can be expressed at www.riddickfuneralservices.com