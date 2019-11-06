|
|
The beautiful, kind and loving soul of David L. Gibson went to the Kingdom of Heaven on Oct. 31, 2019 after a long illness. He went peacefully hearing the waves crashing and seagulls flying high in the sky with his loving wife by his side.
David was born on Nov. 2, 1941 in New Castle, PA to the late Mildred M. Burroughs. He moved to Portsmouth, VA as a young child, but made Norfolk his permanent home for the past 40 years.
David worked as a Pipe Fitter and Nuclear systems Pipe Inspector at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard with the United Assoc. of Journeymen & Apprentices of the Plumbing & Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States & Canada Local 110 for over 40 years.
He went on to work for the Norfolk Sheriff's office from 2006-2017. He worked in the Community Affairs unit doing Community Outreach work focusing on helping Norfolk's Senior Citizens. He was also a member of the Project Lifesaver team and visited dozens of seniors monthly for the Senior Watch program.
David was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Ocean View Democratic Club, Chesapeake Athletic Club and The Law & Disorderly Club. However it was Dave's extensive contributions to the music scene in Virginia where he also made a lasting impression.
He began assisting Bill Deal & The Rondells in their early days as they searched for places to rehearse. As The Rondells moved on to international fame, Dave turned his talents to other bands. Starting in 1970, he managed and promoted the Artistics LTD guiding their career for more than 10 years.
Then in 1990, Dave became the manager of the Undercover Band. Throughout his managing career, Dave assisted scores of musicians, many of whom remained in touch with him throughout his life.
David is survived by his loyal and loving wife of 44 years, Lacy R. Gibson, who he lovingly called "his Baby Girl"; his three loving children: Barry Gibson, Teri Gibson and Deana Gibson. His granddaughter Meagan Holloman; grandson Kyle Holloman; great-granddaughter Cadence Ware. His sister Shirley Fickel; nephew Donnie Fickel; niece Rose Johnson and husband Jeff.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their very "Special" care for David during his illness and also to longtime friend Mary Hughes for her loving care for David, and a big thank you to all of his caring friends. David was loved and admired by so many and will be "Greatly" missed.
Metropolitan Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements.
Please join us on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at 2 pm at The Knights of Columbus 211 Government Ave. Norfolk, VA as we celebrate the Life of this incredible man who was "Lovingly" known for saying "YEAH BABY."
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019