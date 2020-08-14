It is with great sadness that the family of David Louis Rascoe Sr. announces his passing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 76. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Jean, and his children, David Rascoe Jr. (Diane), Keith Rascoe (Antoinette), Julie Harrison (Tony), Latonya R. Vernon (Derrick), and Lakeshia Rascoe. David will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. David will also be forever remembered by his siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. A private service will be held for the immediate family only on Saturday, August 15th. The burial site will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on East Virginia Beach Blvd. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com