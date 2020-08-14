1/1
David L. Rascoe Sr.
It is with great sadness that the family of David Louis Rascoe Sr. announces his passing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 76. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Jean, and his children, David Rascoe Jr. (Diane), Keith Rascoe (Antoinette), Julie Harrison (Tony), Latonya R. Vernon (Derrick), and Lakeshia Rascoe. David will also be fondly remembered by his 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. David will also be forever remembered by his siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. A private service will be held for the immediate family only on Saturday, August 15th. The burial site will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on East Virginia Beach Blvd. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
In loving memory of Dave Rascoe, Sr., who was an amazing and most of all God fearing man. We will love you and miss you always.
Joan Howard-Brooks
Family
August 13, 2020
May God continue to bless you! May the many memories sustain you in this difficult time! Know that God is a a comforter!
Loretha,Brian,Danielle Russell
Family
August 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Suzette Thrower
