|
|
David Laurence Parker, 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 4, 2019.Born in Norfolk County, VA, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Parker.Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Rodger Parker and wife, Sophronia and their daughter, Linda Austin; a niece, Jessica Carroll and her children, Ashley Tolbert and Alexis Carroll; and numerous other nieces and nephews.Per his request, there will be no services. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019