The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for David Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Laurence Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Laurence Parker Obituary
David Laurence Parker, 79, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away April 4, 2019.Born in Norfolk County, VA, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Parker.Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Rodger Parker and wife, Sophronia and their daughter, Linda Austin; a niece, Jessica Carroll and her children, Ashley Tolbert and Alexis Carroll; and numerous other nieces and nephews.Per his request, there will be no services. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now