|
|
CHESAPEAKE, VA - David Lee Harvey, age 78, passed away at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1941 to the late Champ Clark Harvey and Edna Ellen (Meadows) Harvey.
David was a retired construction worker, who worked on different projects throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Guantanamo Bay Cuba. He also served his country seven years, 1960 to 1967, in the United States Marine Corps.
David was a member of the Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, in Amelia, Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 â€" 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in David's memory at https://donate3.cancer.org.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019