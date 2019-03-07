The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
David Lee Williams

David Lee Williams Obituary
David Lee Williams was born February 16, 1957 in Princess Anne County, currently known as Virginia Beach. David was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Lee Williams, his father, Pate Ward Jr., his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, 4 aunts, and one uncle.David served in the US Army before retiring from Frankieâ€™s Seafood Restaurant owned by the Burton family. He enjoyed time spent with his extended family at the Inland Reef in Virginia Beach.David leaves to cherish four brothers; Melvin L. Williams (Ruby), Jessie D. Williams, Charlie L. Williams, and Terry A. Williams, two sisters; Barbara L. Baker and Joyce W. Crim (Marcelous), all of Virginia Beach. David also leaves to cherish his memory one aunt, Ella L. Williams, two great aunts, one great uncle, and a host of other relatives and friends.A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 on Thursday at the Chapel of Keith Matthews Funeral Home. Viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed at www.keithmatthewsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019
