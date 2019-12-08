The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
(540) 977-3909
David Williams
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery
Dublin, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakey’s East Chapel - Roanoke
5188 Cloverdale Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
David Lee Williams Sr.


1942 - 2019
David Lee Williams, Sr., 76 formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

As David served his country honorably as a US Air Force Veteran and Vietnam Veteran, burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin, VA, with Pastor David Williams, Jr. officiating. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Chris Cadenhead officiating. Online condolences may be shared at:

www.oakeys.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
