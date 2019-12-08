|
David Lee Williams, Sr., 76 formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
As David served his country honorably as a US Air Force Veteran and Vietnam Veteran, burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Dublin, VA, with Pastor David Williams, Jr. officiating. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Chris Cadenhead officiating. Online condolences may be shared at:
www.oakeys.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019