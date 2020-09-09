1/1
David Martin Kinch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Martin Kinch, 64, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Norfolk, VA with his son, Adam by his side.

David was born in Huntington, PA to Ralph and Grace Kinch. He is survived by his son, Adam Paul; ex-wife, Susan Paul; brother, Ralph Jr.; sisters, Goria, Joanne, and Wanda; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, John and sister, Carol.

David was a hardworking, generous, loving family man and friend to everyone he met. He worked as an auto body technician and had a passion for racing cars. His nephews, Michael Sargent and Gene Kinch, developed the same passion and Gene still races the Gallop n' Goat that he built with brother John, 40 years ago and it is admired for its beauty.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, on Saturday, Sept 12th, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, Dave you we’re loved & you will be sorely missed by all. ❤❤❤
Sharon Quigley
Family
September 8, 2020
Miss you so much already Davie! At least you r no longer n pain. When you get through the gates, tell everyone I said I miss them. Tell John I love him. We love you!!!
Michelle Kinch
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved