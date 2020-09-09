David Martin Kinch, 64, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2020, at his home in Norfolk, VA with his son, Adam by his side.David was born in Huntington, PA to Ralph and Grace Kinch. He is survived by his son, Adam Paul; ex-wife, Susan Paul; brother, Ralph Jr.; sisters, Goria, Joanne, and Wanda; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother, John and sister, Carol.David was a hardworking, generous, loving family man and friend to everyone he met. He worked as an auto body technician and had a passion for racing cars. His nephews, Michael Sargent and Gene Kinch, developed the same passion and Gene still races the Gallop n' Goat that he built with brother John, 40 years ago and it is admired for its beauty.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, on Saturday, Sept 12th, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: