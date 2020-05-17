David McMath Parker, 76, who one year was honored by being named the Eastern Shore's Outstanding Citizen, passed away on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020. He was a devoted family man who was recognized as a community and business leader in the two counties of his home area, as well as throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
David Parker and his loving wife of fifty-four years, Mary Esther Taylor Parker, resided in Onley. He also is survived by their daughter, Kristin P. Linton, son-in-law, N. Kevin Linton, and grandson, Kyle David Linton. A very important member of the family is Kokomo, an English Labrador Retriever.
Other survivors include his brother, George T. Parker and his wife, Vicki, and their children, Sophie E. Parker and Charles (Chad) Parker and his wife, Amy.
David Parker was the son of Anne Elizabeth McMath Parker Ewell and David Augustus Parker and the stepson of Claude R. Ewell.
Throughout a long business career, David Parker contributed to the community and to the State in a meaningful way. After serving as Editor of The Eastern Shore News, he became Vice-President of Atlantic Publications which published papers in a five-state area. During this time, he became active in the Virginia Press Association, serving as State Chair of the Old Dominion Advertising Conference. He was elected to the Association's Board and then served as President of the Association with its membership including the daily and weekly publications in the State.
A complete obituary may be viewed and memory tributes shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements were made by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.