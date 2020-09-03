1/1
David Metz
1929 - 2020
David Metz, 91, of Virginia Beach, Va. passed away on August 31, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at his bedside.

He was born to Abraham and Fannie Metz on July 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Anna and brother Bernie Metz of Queens, NY. He now also joins his beloved wife of 60 years, Lenore R. Metz and grand daughter Amanda McPhee, in heaven.

Left to cherish his memories of endless and unconditional love with his humorous disposition are his son's Kevin Metz and Earl Jones of Norfolk, Va. His devoted daughter, Brenda McPhee. His grandsons, Justin(Nicole) McPhee, and Shawn(Vikki) Metz, who stayed by his side. Great grandchildren Aiden McPhee, Liam, Noah and Ava Metz, all of Virginia Beach, Va. and nephew Matthew Cooperman of Queens, NY.

David was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. He was a Topographical Engineer in the US Army, a Real Estate agent and happily retired as a Sales Associate in the Men's Suit Dept. at JC Penney.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, September 3rd at 3pm officiated by family friend and Rabbi, Israel Zoberman. Please visit Altmeyer Funeral Home's website for live stream information at altmeyerfh.com to be with us for those who cannot attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
