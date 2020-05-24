PORTSMOUTH - David Michael Amory, 56, passed suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1963 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late George F. Amory and Britta Amory. He attended Churchland High School, ODU, and graduated with a Bachelor Degree from the Culinary Institute of America, in Hyde Park, New York. Cooking Award winning she-crab soup, and fresh seafood, with no frills, were traits he mastered. Fishing with friends, and surfing in Hatteras were favorite past-times.
He is survived by his son, D. Michael Amory and his wife Erika; granddaughter, Clarke; daughter, Alexandra "Ally" Amory; mother of his children, LeAnn Amory-Wallace; a sister, D. Michelle Amory; and other extended family.
The family wishes to thank family and friends for the outpouring of kindness during this time.
At a later date, they hope you will join them for a gathering at Tidewater Yacht Marina / Fish n Slips, the former "Amory's Wharf" location to share happy memories and "Fish Tales"
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.