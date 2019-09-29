|
|
David Michael Martin, 26, of Chesapeake, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Born in Chesapeake, he was the son of Ashley Martin (Christina) and Brenda Powell Hartzell (James). A native of Great Bridge, David worked for the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, and was currently a Deputy Sheriff with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. An avid outdoorsman, David processed a zest for life and a witty sense of humor.
Including his parents, David is survived by his siblings, Krista, Sarah, Tanner, Thomas, Devan and Rachel; his paternal grandmother, Linda Martin; his paternal great-grandmother, Callie Buck; his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Estes; nephews, Jacob and Nolan; his girlfriend, Brooke Kelley; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
David's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Great Bridge Baptist.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019