David Michael Martin

David Michael Martin Obituary
David Michael Martin, 26, of Chesapeake, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Born in Chesapeake, he was the son of Ashley Martin (Christina) and Brenda Powell Hartzell (James). A native of Great Bridge, David worked for the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, and was currently a Deputy Sheriff with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. An avid outdoorsman, David processed a zest for life and a witty sense of humor.

Including his parents, David is survived by his siblings, Krista, Sarah, Tanner, Thomas, Devan and Rachel; his paternal grandmother, Linda Martin; his paternal great-grandmother, Callie Buck; his maternal grandparents, George and Helen Estes; nephews, Jacob and Nolan; his girlfriend, Brooke Kelley; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

David's life will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Great Bridge Baptist.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
