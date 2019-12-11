|
CDR David Michael Wolchko, Jr., USN (Ret.) of Norfolk, beloved husband, father, and son, passed away on December 6, 2019, at the age of 63 in the presence of those he loved.
Predeceased by his father, CWO4 David M. Wolchko, Sr., in December 2008, he is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his son, LCDR Michael Wolchko, USN (Claire) of Naples, Italy; his daughter, Emily Wolski (David) of Summerville, MA; and his mother, Marie Wolchko of Virginia Beach.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, contagious positive nature, and immense care for others.
