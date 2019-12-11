The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
David Michael Wolchko Jr.

David Michael Wolchko Jr. Obituary
CDR David Michael Wolchko, Jr., USN (Ret.) of Norfolk, beloved husband, father, and son, passed away on December 6, 2019, at the age of 63 in the presence of those he loved.

Predeceased by his father, CWO4 David M. Wolchko, Sr., in December 2008, he is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; his son, LCDR Michael Wolchko, USN (Claire) of Naples, Italy; his daughter, Emily Wolski (David) of Summerville, MA; and his mother, Marie Wolchko of Virginia Beach.

He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, contagious positive nature, and immense care for others. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
