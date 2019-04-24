David Oliver Boone, cherished husband, father, brother, mentor, and friend, passed away following a brave battle with brain cancer on April 21st, surrounded by loved ones. David, 61, was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Geneva and Lawrence Boone - becoming part of a huge and joyful family. He attended Western Kentucky University, and went on to work at Holly Automotive in Bowling Green before moving to Chesapeake. David was part owner of Dave's Cabinet of Chesapeake, along with his business partner of more than 30 years, Dave Alderman. In 2014, David opened Green Forest Cabinetry in Chesapeake with business partner John Morgan. David's thirst for knowledge was limitless. David loved being a pilot and the freedom of flying a small aircraft. He loved playing the guitar. And he really loved basketball - whether it was a Kentucky game or a Bishop Sullivan HS game or a driveway pickup game. David is predeceased by his mother and father along with his brother Danny (Mabel) whom he adored. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife of 28 years, Julie, and two sons Nathan and Michael both who moved home and saw him through his illness. Also left behind are a tremendous group of family and friends including brothers Lewis (Claudia), Larry (Melinda), Tim (Nancy) and sisters, Lola, Linda (Rob), Lana, and Lori (Frank) along with many, many cherished nieces and nephews.Special thanks to close friend, Dr. Ted (and wife LuAnne), gifted neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Koen and all the amazing staff at DePaul Hospital - who cared more than we could believe. Morgan family - please know we will never forget what you have done for us. Huge thanks to treasured friends Pasqualina & Mike Gordon who have never left our sides. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Friday, April 26th from 6-8 pm at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am followed by a reception at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1416 Cedar Road, Chesapeake VA. The family will have a private burial. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Our rock. Love and miss you. Always and forever. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019