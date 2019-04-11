David Taylor Parrish, Sr., 79, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC to the late Robert and Virginia Parrish. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years, Frances H. Parrish and sister Sara.Left to cherish his memory are his children, David Parrish, Jr., Robert Parrish (Laurie), and Jodi Dodge; step-children Mark Doughty, Robin Newbill (Tom), Tracy Rice (Greg) and Lisa Doughty; sister Kathy Roper (David); 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Hunter, Dylan, Brooke, Logan, Hallie, Meredith, Jake, Josh, and Seth and 11 great grandchildren.David received an honorable discharge from the Army Reserves in 1964. He started out as a machinist apprentice at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and retired as a Nuclear Inspector, he also owned a construction company for many years. David was a master craftsman who loved to build and create anything from wood; especially model boats, custom railings, pergolas and whittling. He had a vast collection of antique pedal cars that he restored to mint condition. David adored everything outdoors; hunting, fishing and as his number one son said â€œhe caught A LOT of fishâ€, camping, canoeing, gardening and long road trips most times to nowhere blaring Pink Floyd, Merle Haggard, or Willie Nelson. As a teenager in the Boy Scouts, David was selected to write articles for the Norfolk Ledger-Dispatch reporting back their adventures while at a jamboree in California. David spent quality time racing his model boats on the lake behind his house with his sons, Dave and Bobby, and played countless games of dominos with his daughter Jodi. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the mud and exploring the wilderness on his four wheeler. If he wasnâ€™t in his garage building something you may have found him watching cowboy movies.The Family will receive friends on Monday April 15th at 6pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. You may offer condolences at www.smith&williamskempsville.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation at www.nfwf.org. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary