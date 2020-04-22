|
|
Smithfield - David Ray Glover, 86, passed away April 19, 2020 at Sentara Obici Hospital. He was a native of Covington, VA and was a son of the late Elzie Dayton Glover and Erie Frances Ray Glover and was also predeceased by his wife Linda Faulkner Glover and two brothers, Dayton Ronald Glover and Thomas Lee Glover. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Raleigh. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Yankees, Tides, Redskins, Wolfpack and Cavaliers.
Survivors include three daughters, Becky G. Russell (Steve) of New Jersey, Lisa G. Wilkins (Steve) of Chesapeake and Annette G. Kloster (David) of Franklin, two sons, David Alan Glover of Smithfield and Steven Ray Glover (Kim) of Portsmouth, a sister Louise G. Lipes of Covington and a brother James Donald Glover of West Henrietta, NY , seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Memorial Park Cemetery in Smithfield.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, or CHKD. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020