Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2820 Galberry Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
1942 - 2019
David Ray Klatt Obituary
Ray was born on Nov 12th 1942 in LaGrange IL to Raymond and Dorothy Klatt. After a productive and purposeful life, he died peacefully in his home on July 22nd 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Klatt, and his beloved wife of 48 years Marlene Klatt. Ray dedicated his life to God on October 13th 1974 and was instrumental in helping others to know and serve Jehovah God and his son, our savior Jesus Christ. A memorial of his life will be held on this Saturday, September 14th, at 3:00 PM, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2820 Galberry Rd. Chesapeake Va. All who knew Ray are welcome to attend.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.