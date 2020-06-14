David Ray Nelson Sr.
1949 - 2020
David Ray Nelson, Sr., 71, died on June 12, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Baltimore MD, the son of Esther Nelson and the late Harold Nelson.

He graduated from Norview High School and afterwards he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. After serving in the Coast Guard he pursed an early career in plumbing and heating where he developed his own company, Nelson's Plumbing & Heating Supplies.

Later he attended O.D.U. where he received a B.S in Secondary Education & Supervision and a M.A in Administration & Supervision. He was an Assistant Principal at both Accomac County Schools and Norfolk Public Schools where he created, developed, and implemented multiple school programs.

Survivors include his wife of forty nine years, Sharon Martone Nelson of Virginia Beach, his daughters Bridget Nelson, of Virginia Beach, Jennifer Lewis (Brandon) of Virginia Beach, his son's David Nelson (Michelle) of Norfolk, Christopher Nelson (Barbara) of Virginia Beach and Bradford Nelson of Virginia Beach. David is also survived by eight biological grandchildren, four step grandchildren and three great grandchildren, his loving sister Lisa Ragsdale (Brian), one niece Amelia and one brother Ted.

There will be a private family service at The Church of the Ascension's Columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered to the family at HDOliver.com. You may refer to the funeral home website for updated service information.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
