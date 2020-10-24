On October 6, 2020 David "Poppop" heard his beloved wife, Ginny, calling for him to come home. David was born on March 13,1925 to Mr & Mrs E.T. Lasiter of Gibson, TN. David was predeceased by brothers Elmer & William, cousin Carl, and his beautiful daughter Peggy. He is survived by one daughter, four grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a growing number of great-great grandchildren. David's hobbies were gardening, lawn work, being handy around the house, and working on cars. David joined the Navy in 1942 and retired in 1972 as a Master Chief Petty Officer. He then worked for the US Post Office for 22 years. David will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.