David Russell Lee Koontz, Jr., 49, passed away on September 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Bern, NC to Teresa Koontz and the late David Russell Lee Koontz, Sr. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a lifelong resident of Deep Creek. He had an immense love for baseball and coached many teams. He brought a smile to all who crossed his path and was a very generous person who would do anything for a complete stranger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer L. Koontz, his loving mother, Teresa Koontz, two sons, David III and Caleb, a daughter, Kylie, two sisters, Kara Castro (Nelson) and Laura Castner (Kevin), mother in law, Cathy Poppell (Ronnie) and father in law, John Royals (Pam) sister in law, Jamie Royals (Greg), grandfather Jim Sites (Barb) and a host of nephews, great nephews, nieces, great niece, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father David R. L. Koontz, Sr., his paternal grandmother Goldie Sites, and his maternal grandparents, Katherine McPhee Lyons and Martin Lyons and his special friend Tim Hamm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of David can be made to Angel Wings for Veterans. https://www.angelwingsforveterans.org/