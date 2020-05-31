David Russell Streuli
1961 - 2020
David Russell Streuli, 58, went home to be with the lord on May 25, 2020 after being in hospice care. He was born on November 28, 1961 and raised in a Navy family. He lived in Key West, Florida, Charleston, South Carolina, Sterling Park and Norfolk, Virginia before settling in Virginia Beach in 1972. He attended John B. Dey Elementary, Lynnhaven Middle, and Cox High School graduating in the Class of 1980.

David was the proud owner of Affordable Materials Inc for over 20 years selling and delivering landscape materials to Southside Customers. David was a beloved son, father, husband, brother, cousin and uncle and was well liked by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, cruising on his boat, and camping with family and friends. He was a member of Kempsville Christian Church.

David was predeceased by his mother Dellinger, and survived by his loving wife of 23 years Michelle, their daughter Katelyn, and his son Joshua. Also left to cherish his memory is his father Joseph, sisters Laura Diann (William Rowell) of Hertford, North Carolina, Terri Lynn (Paul Johnson) of Orange Park, Florida and brother Phillip (Tina) of New Albany, Indiana.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 2-4pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services Holiday Project, 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452. Please visit altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com express condolences to the family. (757) 422-4000.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
