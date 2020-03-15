|
|
David (Degie) Swingley Ferebee, Jr. "crossed the bar" on March 8, 2020.
Degie was born to David and Virginia Ferebee on July 2, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Norfolk Academy, then Pratt Institute in New York, where he loved being a cab driver in the Big Apple! After moving back to Norfolk and attending computer school, Degie met the love of his life, Bill Cooke. Bill and Degie have come full circle, having experienced life in Tucson, Charlotte, Ft. Lauderdale, Panama, Savannah, back to Ft. Lauderdale, then returning to Norfolk. While moving around the country, working for IBM, providing computer services, dabbling in the massage business, and volunteering, Degie lived life to the fullest, always doing for others, remaining upbeat, never complaining, while combating many health issues, which finally caused his unexpected death.
Degie is survived by his husband, Bill Cooke, his favorite sister, Saunders Compo and her husband George. Degie absolutely adored his two nieces, Elizabeth Compo Gray (Patrick Gray) and Hunter Compo (Rich Meredith). He is also survived by his great niece and nephew, Cate and Hobson Gray, as well as his extended Ferebee and Cooke families.
Degie served on the board of The Campbell Foundation in Ft. Lauderdale. This was one of his favorite volunteer causes. Memorial donations may be made to The Campbell Foundation, 5975 N. Federal Highway, #126, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020