David Stuart Eldreth
David S. Eldreth, 82, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. "Dave" was born in Washington County, VA, to the late Barta William and Bertha Kestner Eldreth. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Eldreth. He voluntarily served his country in the United States Air Force and was employed with Overton's for many years prior to retirement. Dave, Dad, Bubby, all names he was affectionately known by, was a devoted family man with a great love for fishing.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Judy Eldreth; two daughters, Lynne Hudson (Chip) and Patricia Collins (Neil), all of Chesapeake, VA; two grandchildren, Michael Frohnapfel of Austin, TX and Kelly Erickson (Brandon) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; one brother, Reggie Eldreth (Fay), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no service. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Eldreth-Kestner Family Cemetery in Saltville, VA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
