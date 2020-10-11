David S. Eldreth, 82, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. "Dave" was born in Washington County, VA, to the late Barta William and Bertha Kestner Eldreth. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Eldreth. He voluntarily served his country in the United States Air Force and was employed with Overton's for many years prior to retirement. Dave, Dad, Bubby, all names he was affectionately known by, was a devoted family man with a great love for fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Judy Eldreth; two daughters, Lynne Hudson (Chip) and Patricia Collins (Neil), all of Chesapeake, VA; two grandchildren, Michael Frohnapfel of Austin, TX and Kelly Erickson (Brandon) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; one brother, Reggie Eldreth (Fay), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no service. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Eldreth-Kestner Family Cemetery in Saltville, VA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may leave a note to the family.