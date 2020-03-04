The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church

David T. Shorts

David T. Shorts Obituary
David T. Shorts went to be with Jesus on February 29, 2020, to be one of his angels in heaven.

David was the son of Frances I. Shorts and Emuel L. Shorts, Jr., and the brother of Linda Conard of Inverness, FL, Mary Miller of Chesapeake, VA, Constance White (pre-deceased), Robert Shorts of Moyock, NC, and John Shorts of Virginia Beach.

David was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church that he loved so dearly. He attended the Center for Effective learning and received a diploma there. David loved his church and loved family gatherings.

After a time, David moved to Florida where he continued going to Calvary Church there, where he was very loved. He stayed at the Key Training Center where he gained independence, had a job, and made new friends. He ran in the Special Olympics and won ribbons for his races. David was a very special brother and son and was loved by all. He will be deeply missed, but we know that he is in heaven with the Lord and is with us in our hearts.

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at the church by Dr. James M. "Bubba" Pugh, Jr., at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020
