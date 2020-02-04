|
David Taylor Sumell, Jr., 82, of Chesapeake, passed away on January 28, 2020. David was predeceased by his parents, David Taylor Sumrell, Sr. and Virginia Spruill Sumrell, his wife, Priscilla P. Sumrell, his brother, John Sumrell and his grandson, David K. Sumrell, Jr.
David is survived by his children, David, Jim, Robert and Victoria, six grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a brother, Darnell Sumrell and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5th, 3:00 at Centerville Baptist Church. The family will toast and celebrate his life at El Loro's Mexican Restaurant, 801 Volvo Parkway, STE 114, Chesapeake at 4:30. In keeping with David's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local Shriners. Feel free to dress comfortable, "David's style of casual attire" for the Service and Restaurant.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 4, 2020