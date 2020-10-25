1/1
David Thomas "Tom" Miller
David "Tom" Thomas Miller, 79, passed away October 21, 2020. He was born in Blacksburg, VA the son of the late David and Bertha Miller. Tom was a United States Navy veteran. He retired as a Shop Planner for Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Tom was a member of Suffolk Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and Song Leader. He was also a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans - Tom Smith Camp. Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine Baker Miller; daughters, Tammy Griffin, Melanie Evans (Mike); grandchildren, Ashley Neal, Brittany Gregory, Kayla Evans, Alyssa Evans; great grandchildren, John Neal III, Jacob Neal, Aayden Gregory, and Dalton Gregory; and sister, Anna Ballard (Mike). A memorial service with military honors will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Suffolk Church of Christ, 2025 Holland Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Jason Sadler officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Suffolk Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
