David "Tom" Thomas Miller, 79, passed away October 21, 2020. He was born in Blacksburg, VA the son of the late David and Bertha Miller. Tom was a United States Navy veteran. He retired as a Shop Planner for Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Tom was a member of Suffolk Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and Song Leader. He was also a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans - Tom Smith Camp. Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine Baker Miller; daughters, Tammy Griffin, Melanie Evans (Mike); grandchildren, Ashley Neal, Brittany Gregory, Kayla Evans, Alyssa Evans; great grandchildren, John Neal III, Jacob Neal, Aayden Gregory, and Dalton Gregory; and sister, Anna Ballard (Mike). A memorial service with military honors will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Suffolk Church of Christ, 2025 Holland Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Jason Sadler officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
.