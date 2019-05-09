Home

David V. Noel, 63, went to heaven on April 19, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. He is predeceased by his parents; Philip Noel and Gloria Tucker. He is survived by his twin brother Donald Noel, sisters; Lori (Kevin) Samson, Lisa Noel of Portsmouth, VA., and Anne (Tom) Singleton of Suffolk, VA. David is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. David loved his family very much and was a very generous soul. A celebration of life will be held at St. Gregoryâ€™s Catholic Church 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd 23462, Friday the 10th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019
