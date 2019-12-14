|
David William Buckner II, 60, died Friday, December 6th, 2019 in Virginia Beach. He was born in Tiffin, Ohio July 31, 1959 to the late David Buckner and Dolly (Dillard) Buckner, who survives. Also preceding him in death a sister, Nancy. Dave held a Masters degree from Saint Leo University in Criminal Justice. Dave served as a Personnelman in the United States Navy from 1987 to 2007. Deployed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS George Washington aircraft carriers earning many awards. He also managed provisions for the USS Wisconsin at the Naval Museum and later a financial analyst for the US Coast Guard and United States Department of Homeland Security. His funeral will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Westmoreland Funeral Service, 26 Thomason Street, Old Fort, North Carolina, 28762. Family and friends may show their respects at 2:00 p.m., service at 3:00 p.m. Military honors burial to follow at Cherry Springs Memorial Park, 461 Cherry Springs Road, Old Fort, North Carolina.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 14, 2019